Free Family Saturdays: Family Dance Party

Join us for our new free family musical programs held in the Flynn’s lobby on Saturday mornings at 10:00 AM. Each of these events is characterized by a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere with families encouraged to choose their own adventure in terms of how long they engage with any activity, whether they use our always available headphones for persons with sensitivities to sound, whether they dance with their eyes or their whole selves, every family belongs at the Flynn Free Family series. Each hour long event begins at 10 am. Attendance is free, but pre-registration is suggested, although walkups are also welcome.