Free Film: Dr. Suess' "The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T," 1953

The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present the only critically acclaimed live-action Dr. Seuss movie ever made, 1953's "The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T," about a little boy's duel of wits with his wildly overbearing piano teacher. Showtime 7 pm Saturday, June 8th on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).