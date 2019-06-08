Free Film: Dr. Suess' "The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T," 1953
The only critically acclaimed live-action Dr. Seuss movie ever made!
The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.
The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present the only critically acclaimed live-action Dr. Seuss movie ever made, 1953's "The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T," about a little boy's duel of wits with his wildly overbearing piano teacher. Showtime 7 pm Saturday, June 8th on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).