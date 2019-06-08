Free Film: Dr. Suess' "The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T," 1953

The only critically acclaimed live-action Dr. Seuss movie ever made!

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present the only critically acclaimed live-action Dr. Seuss movie ever made, 1953's "The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T," about a little boy's duel of wits with his wildly overbearing piano teacher. Showtime 7 pm Saturday, June 8th on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

