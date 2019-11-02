Free Film Screening: "Coco", Day of the Dead Celebration

Come see "Coco", award winning Pixar film released by Walt Disney Pictures, celebrating the Mexican tradition of Dia De Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, followed by a hands-on activity of cookie decorating and eating.

Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician. In an unexpected visit to The Land of the Dead, Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey that unlocks the real story behind his family's history.

Hosted by End of Life Services, Inc., Addison County Home Health & Hospice, and Middlebury Marquis Theatre.