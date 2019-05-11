Free Film Showing: :Laurel & Hardy's “Babes in Toyland”

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present a special Mother's Day eve screening of Laurel and Hardy's international treasure "Babes in Toyland," complete with the legendary Mother Goose intro deleted from all holiday-telecast prints used across many decades for Thanksgiving and Christmas showings. Screening Saturday, May 11th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

