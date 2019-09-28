Free Film Showing: “First Man into Space" (1959)

The Newman Center Film Series Marks the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 with this sci-fi/horror classic

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series will mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with the contrarian sci-fi/horror classic “First Man into Space" (1959), questioning whether humanity should have ever risked space travel at all. Showing Saturday, Sept. 28th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, donations welcome (free food as well)

