Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) concludes its space-travel binge with 1956’s “World Without End,” the first sci-fi movie shot in Cinemascope and Technicolor, about an expedition to Mars accidentally time-warped into post-apocalyptic Earth of the distant future. Picture "Planet of the Apes" without the apes. Showing Friday, Oct. 18th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, donations welcome (free food).