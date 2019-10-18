Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956

The Newman Center film series concludes its space-travel binge.

Google Calendar - Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956 - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956 - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956 - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956 - 2019-10-18 19:00:00

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) concludes its space-travel binge with 1956’s “World Without End,” the first sci-fi movie shot in Cinemascope and Technicolor, about an expedition to Mars accidentally time-warped into post-apocalyptic Earth of the distant future. Picture "Planet of the Apes" without the apes. Showing Friday, Oct. 18th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, donations welcome (free food). 

Info

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Entertainment Events, Film & Movie Events
Google Calendar - Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956 - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956 - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956 - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: “World Without End,” 1956 - 2019-10-18 19:00:00