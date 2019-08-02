Free First Friday Eve at Shelburne Museum

Celebrate summer with Shelburne Museum and the farm families of Cabot! Join us on August 2 and September 6 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for live music, picnicking, lawn games, food trucks, and special programs designed to delight. The entire Museum campus will be open and FREE to all. Surround yourself with family, friends, and the glory of summer evenings at Shelburne Museum. August’s highlights: 5:15 p.m. — Rebecca Foster and Frank Owen The artist’s granddaughter/head of the Harold Weston Foundation and UVM professor emeritus Frank Owen present a special reading of Harold Weston’s writings. 6 p.m. — Copilot Live music by the energetic, powerful, and vocally versatile band at The Weathervane Café. Huge thanks to the event series’ sponsor, Cabot Creamery Co-operative.