Free Heart Health Fair

Students from the Castleton University Nursing Department will provide important information about your heart’s health. Junior nursing students have been surveying the local community and gaining insight on what services and education need to be brought to your attention to enhance your overall well-being. This event will have information on the effects of cardiovascular disease, blood pressure, cholesterol, nutrition, and physical activity through information booths, screenings, interactive displays, presentations, giveaways, and heart-healthy snacks! Don’t miss out on this free educational opportunity with many fun-filled activities.

For more information and to register call the Castleton Community Center at 802-468-3093.