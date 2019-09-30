Free Hunters Health Screening

Elizabethtown Community Hospital 75 Park Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital invites hunters to participate in a free comprehensive health exam this month. The screening will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital on Monday, September 30. Services include assessment of blood pressure, glucose and oxygen levels, and heart health, body mass, vision and cholesterol testing.

Elizabethtown Community Hospital 75 Park Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932
