Free Hunters Health Screening
Elizabethtown Community Hospital 75 Park Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932
The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital invites hunters to participate in a free comprehensive health exam this month. The screening will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital on Monday, September 30. Services include assessment of blood pressure, glucose and oxygen levels, and heart health, body mass, vision and cholesterol testing.