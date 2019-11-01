YMCA Camp Chingachgook on Lake George is hosting a free in-service day for teachers, psychologists, counselors and administrators in elementary, middle, senior high, and alternative schools on Friday,November 1st.

This program aims to help educators to connect their classroom to the outdoors. YMCA Camp Chingachgook can complement school curriculums through outdoor education,outdoor team-building, nature studies, and the teaching of life-long skills.

Topics to be covered include team building, group cohesion, problem solving and literacy within the outdoors. These activities are specifically designed to help teachers facilitate cooperation, conflict management, and a joy of the natural world.The program begins at 9:00am, and will conclude by 3:00pm; lunch is included. Register at https://chingachgookteachers.eventbrite.com