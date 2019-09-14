Free My Simple Sewing Event For Kids

My Simple Sewing Event: Sew Your Own Cookie Key Chains!

Presenting the Klutz Jr. My Simple Sewing Event: Sew Your Own Cookie Key Chains!

Join The Bookstore Plus for a FREE craft event geared towards ages 4 and up! Learn how to sew and make an adorable cookie key chain. The Bookstore Plus will be using plastic needles for the little hands. Sewing extraordinaire Gail Meyer will lead the kids in a step by step sewing craft!

Cookies will be served as a snack after the craft.

Join The Bookstore Plus for this unique event!