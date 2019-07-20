Free Kids Art Classses

Kids Art Classes start July 20 at Adirondack Art Association. Thanks to grant funding from the Essex County Arts Council and community support, the Adirondack Art Association (AAA) will be offering four free kids art classes this summer. Denise Leavitt, our Gallery Director and accomplished painter, will teach kids on four Saturdays from 1:30-3:30 pm: July 20, July 27, August 10, and August 24. Children ages 5-13 are invited, but an adult must accompany a child under 9 years of age. Each class is limited to 10 kids.

“Essex on the Nile” will be the theme of the first class, on Saturday, July 20 from 1:30 to about 3:30 pm. The kids will be so immersed in ancient Egypt, that they may even see Cleopatra! They will learn how to write their names phonetically in hieroglyphs on an air-dry clay cartouche, that they can take home.

To be sure you have a space, you can register your child by contacting Denise at the Gallery - in person, by phone (518) 645-5655, or by email adkartessex@gmail.com. The AAA is located at 2748 Main Street, Essex, NY 12936, and is open daily 11 am to 5 pm.