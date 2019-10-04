Free Movie: Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like it Hot lobby card from 1959

The 1959 comedy about musicians Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) who witness a Mafia murder and improvise a quick plan to escape from Chicago with their lives. Disguising themselves as women, they join an all-female jazz band and hop a train bound for sunny Florida. While Joe pretends to be a millionaire to win the band's sexy singer, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), Jerry finds himself pursued by a real millionaire (Joe E. Brown) as things heat up and the mobsters close in.

Free popcorn!