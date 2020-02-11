Free Movie: "Someone You Love"

Powerful documentary “Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic” Makes Indian Lake Premiere with Special Screening at The Indian Lake Theater!

Filmmakers Frederic Lumiere and Mark Hefti have announced the Indian Lake premiere of their new film Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic, with a special screening, on February 11, 2020 at the Indian Lake Theater, in Indian Lake, NY.

The Human Papilloma Virus HPV may be the most widespread, misunderstood and potentially dangerous epidemic that most people hardly know anything about, Someone You Love reveals just how dangerous this virus can be, causing six different types of cancers in both men and women. Following five brave women’s stories who are afflicted by HPV and cervical cancer, the film also interviews some of the world’s top experts on the most common sexually transmitted infection in humans: HPV.

FREE showing sponsored by Hamilton County Public Health

For more information on this FREE event, please contact: Julie Wolfe at Hamilton County Public Health; 518-648-6497 or via email julie.wolfe.hcphns@frontier.com