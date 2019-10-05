Free Open House to Showcase Green Building Techniques

This free event showcases a variety of green building techniques. See a dozen different cordwood masonry buildings, several living roofs, earth-sheltered housing, the masonry stove, the sauna, bicycle powered water system, off-the-grid solar electric system, raised bed gardening and the Earthwood Stone Circle The complete tour takes almost two hours, so be sure to arrive by 2 p.m.

Our address is 366 Murtagh Hill Road, West Chazy, NY 12992. For Directions, you can click on http://cordwoodmasonry.com/home/directions/ On the same day, you will also be able to visit Bruce and Nancy Kilgore’s excellent cordwood and earth-sheltered house, Ravenwood, just 35 minutes away