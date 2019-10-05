Free Open House to Showcase Green Building Techniques
Hosted by The Sophia Standing Stone Project
Earthwood Building School 366 Murtagh Hill Road, West Chazy, New York 12992
This free event showcases a variety of green building techniques. See a dozen different cordwood masonry buildings, several living roofs, earth-sheltered housing, the masonry stove, the sauna, bicycle powered water system, off-the-grid solar electric system, raised bed gardening and the Earthwood Stone Circle The complete tour takes almost two hours, so be sure to arrive by 2 p.m.
Our address is 366 Murtagh Hill Road, West Chazy, NY 12992. For Directions, you can click on http://cordwoodmasonry.com/home/directions/ On the same day, you will also be able to visit Bruce and Nancy Kilgore’s excellent cordwood and earth-sheltered house, Ravenwood, just 35 minutes away