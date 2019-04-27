Free Pancake Breakfast at Chilson Fire Dept

× Expand Ada S. Phelps Pancake chef par excellence Larry Lauman.

Chilson Volunteer Fire Department will participate in RecruitNY this year with a free pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 27 from 8:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Chilson Community House, 60 Putts Pond Road, Ticonderoga. Larry Lauman’s famous apple pancakes, with sides of bacon and sausage – and plenty of coffee, of course. Breakfast is free to all Chilson and Ticonderoga residents (although donations will be gratefully accepted). RecruitNY is an initiative of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York intended to generate interest and appreciation for what members of the fire service do on a regular basis. And new volunteers are needed not only to become first responders but also to help as “behind the scenes” members with all the support functions that make a fire department work for its community.