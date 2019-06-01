Free Playwriting Workshop with Fred Balzac - Opening Session. Workshop runs through late fall 2019, open to adults and middle-school through college-aged students.

Fred Balzac is a freelance writer, editor and community/nonprofit organizer whose work has won awards in journalism, essay writing and playwriting. Several of his plays have been produced, and he has written extensively on theater for such publications as the Lake Champlain Weekly, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, the Columbia Daily Spectator and Northern HGL magazine, which he edited for five years beginning in 2014. Fred earned a B.A. in English from Columbia University, where he wrote a senior thesis that examined the “Hidden Roots” of Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Buried Child.”

Two opening sessions will be held at the library—on Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, June 5, at 7 p.m.—at which point a regular schedule of sessions will be determined with the input of workshop participants present.

Sessions will run through summer and extend into late fall of 2019. Participants may attend one or both opening sessions, and individuals interested in theater as well as playwriting are encouraged to participate whether they want to write a play or focus only on investigating what makes a great naturalistic play. To learn more, please contact Fred at feb6@caa.columbia.edu or 518-588-7275.

