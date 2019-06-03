Free Seminar: The Harmful Effects of Vaping

Lake George Family Dentistry 93 Montcalm Street, Lake George, New York 12845

Lake George Family Dentistry and Glens Falls Health Promotion Center are partnering for this informative seminar on the harmful effects of vaping!

Light Refreshments - please RSVP to Alexis at 518-584-8150.

Lake George Family Dentistry is partnering with Glens Falls Health Promotion Center to bring you an informative seminar of:

  • What they know about vaping
  • What they are doing about the harmful effects
  • Help and support in quitting

They look forward to seeing you there!

Lake George Family Dentistry 93 Montcalm Street, Lake George, New York 12845
518-584-8150
