FREE SHOW! The Black Fly Affair at The Rusty Nail in Saranac Lake!

The Rusty Nail 90 Broadway, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Are you ready for The Black Fly Affair? Are you ready for The Lewis & Clement Expedition? Get your “Myths And Legends” on with Saranac Lake’s own myths and legends, Josh Clement, Brian & Walt Lewis! High energy, 100% alcohol fueled, acoustic rock and roll will light up The Rusty Nail immediately after the parade (3pm), Saturday, February 8th. BRING YOUR ATTITUDE AND YOUR DANCING SHOES! LET THE LOCALS SHOW YOU HOW IT’S DONE! SPREAD THE WORD...

The Rusty Nail 90 Broadway, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Entertainment Events, Food & Drink Events, Live Music Events
518-637-8155
