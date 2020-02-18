Free Snowshoe and Cross Country Ski Event

The Clinton County Youth Bureau and Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will co-host the Free Family Outdoor Adventure Snow Shoeing and Cross Skiing event being held at Cadyville Recreation Park. This program will introduce youth and their families to snowshoeing and cross country skiing. No experience necessary.

The event is being held February 18th and 20th from 1-3pm. Please join us for any or both days this event is being offered.

* Weather Permitting*

Equipment will be provided on a first come first served basis. Pre-registration is required. To register please call the Youth Bureau 518-565-4750.