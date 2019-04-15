Free Spring Break Art Classes at Bluseed

Free spring break art classes for local students ages 5-18 at Bluseed Studios, Saranac Lake. Different sessions for elementary students and middle/high school.

10 am - noon Elementary Students: Paper crafts, painting, crafts, micro-photography

1 -3 pm Elementary Students: Paper crafts, painting, crafts, micro-photography

Middle/High School M-W from 1 -3 pm Carve and Paint a Bear

Th and Fri from 1-3 pm: Sketch and Paint

BluSeed Studios “Free Spring Break” Art Classes for local area youth ages 5-18 years old April 15- 19th Elementary Grades: Morning Sessions 10 am - Noon & 1 pm -3 pm. The will be ten projects for the week. Each daily project will be ready to take home at the end of each session. The elementary projects will include weaving paper construction, printmaking, micro photography/collage, painting and a host of other fun crafts! The elementary sessions are limited to 15 students…