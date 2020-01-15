It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents, a free support group for parents, happens every Wednesday, 10-11:30 a.m., at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center St. in Rutland. It’s an opportunity to find connection, education, and support during the transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. All parents including expecting parents and caregivers are welcome, as well as babies and siblings. Coffee and Snacks provided.

This initiative is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health and Rutland Women’s Healthcare-a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802-775-1901.