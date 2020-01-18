Free Tastings with Mill River Brewing and More

Mill River Brewing, a family owned brewery hails from St. Albans, VT. Mill River Brewing prides itself in being veteran and female owned. They aspire to use VT grown hops and strive to support local producers in their brewery!

We will also be joined by Stony Pond Farm for a free cheese tasting from 2-5pm. A brand new creamery based in Vermont, Stony Pond Farm produce delicious small batch cheeses with milk from their herd of Jersey Cows!