Free Vacation Bible School

First Presbyterian Church Rouses Point 52 Washington Ave., Rouses Point, New York 12979

Many animals are mentioned in the Bible but one animal plays a special role. Meet a Live Donkey in Person at First Presbyterian Church. We will be meeting the donkeys from 4 to 5 pm, learning how important they are in the Bible. Then hosting crafts, serving Pizza from Angelo's Pizza & Grill & Live Music. Free for the entire Family. Sponsored by Christ & St John's Episcopal, Rouses Pt First Presbyterian and Three Steeples Methodist Churches.

Family Events, Live Music Events, Religious Events
518-297-6543
