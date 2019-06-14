Free Vacation Bible School

Many animals are mentioned in the Bible but one animal plays a special role. Meet a Live Donkey in Person at First Presbyterian Church. We will be meeting the donkeys from 4 to 5 pm, learning how important they are in the Bible. Then hosting crafts, serving Pizza from Angelo's Pizza & Grill & Live Music. Free for the entire Family. Sponsored by Christ & St John's Episcopal, Rouses Pt First Presbyterian and Three Steeples Methodist Churches.