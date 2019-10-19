The Trillium Ensemble will perform a concert “The French Connection – PLUS!” which will include music by French composers, composers with French connections, and others. The program will include Stravinsky’s rollicking L’Histoire du Soldat, works by French composers Planel, Ravel, Ibert, Spanish composer Amargós, and a solo piano piece by Brahms. The group consists of Marilyn Reynolds (violin), Janice Kyle (oboe), Alison Simcox (‘cello), and Timothy Mount (piano).

Three performances will take place as follows: Oct. 19th 2 pm at the Elizabethtown Social Center (Admission free, donations accepted); Oct. 20th 4 pm at St. Agnes Church in Lake Placid (Admission by donation); Nov. 3rd 3 pm at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel (Admission by donation).