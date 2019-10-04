Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist

Presented by the League of Women Voters of the North Country

Google Calendar - Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist - 2019-10-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist - 2019-10-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist - 2019-10-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist - 2019-10-04 12:00:00

Uno Pizzeria & Grill 578 Route 3, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The speaker will be Miner Institute research scientist , Laura Klaiber. Ms. Klaiber will speak about her research in nutrient management on dairy farms; specifically investigating how different management practices influence field hydrology, erosion and the export of nutrients to surface waters.

Forum is open to the public. Lunch is from the menu.

Respond to Susan Kelley at skelleysnow8@live.com

Info

Uno Pizzeria & Grill 578 Route 3, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Educational Events
Google Calendar - Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist - 2019-10-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist - 2019-10-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist - 2019-10-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist - 2019-10-04 12:00:00