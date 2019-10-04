Friday Forum Speaker: Laura Klaiber, Miner Institute Research Scientist
Presented by the League of Women Voters of the North Country
Uno Pizzeria & Grill 578 Route 3, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
The speaker will be Miner Institute research scientist , Laura Klaiber. Ms. Klaiber will speak about her research in nutrient management on dairy farms; specifically investigating how different management practices influence field hydrology, erosion and the export of nutrients to surface waters.
Forum is open to the public. Lunch is from the menu.
Respond to Susan Kelley at skelleysnow8@live.com