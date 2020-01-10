Join us at Dewey Mountain for Friday Night Ski & Snowshoe Jam featuring music from Tyler Dezago, and food from Nori's! The music and food begin around 7PM and the trails will be lighted for skiing until 9PM. This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsors Evergreen Auto Center and Guide Boat Realty!

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Tyler Dezago has been playing Folk, Roots, and Traditional music for over 10 years, writing songs of his own about the Adirondacks and birthplace in the Hudson Valley area. In recent years his band Partridge in the Pines has played around the Park and all along the northeast.

For more information: 518-891-2697 or www.deweymountain.com