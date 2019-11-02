Friends Book and Media Sale

to Google Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-11-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-11-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-11-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-11-02 11:00:00

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

A “Pride of Lions?” No, a “Murder of Mysteries.” Many, many mysteries have been donated for the Friends of Ilsley Library’s monthly book and media sale on Saturday, November 2nd, from 11 am-2:30 pm. They will all be available at very low prices. Also for sale will be other fiction books, nonfiction, media sets, and plenty of books for kids. While the sale begins at 11 am, members of the Friends may enter at 10:45. All profits support library programs.

Info

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Community Events, Fundraiser Events
802-388-4095
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-11-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-11-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-11-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-11-02 11:00:00