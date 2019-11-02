Friends Book and Media Sale

Mary-Ruth Crawford Shopping the book sale

A “Pride of Lions?” No, a “Murder of Mysteries.” Many, many mysteries have been donated for the Friends of Ilsley Library’s monthly book and media sale on Saturday, November 2nd, from 11 am-2:30 pm. They will all be available at very low prices. Also for sale will be other fiction books, nonfiction, media sets, and plenty of books for kids. While the sale begins at 11 am, members of the Friends may enter at 10:45. All profits support library programs.