Friends Book and Media Sale

Mary-Ruth Crawford Shoppers at a recent sale

Come to Ilsley Public Library to shop for the book and media lovers on your holiday list! We’ll have items for readers and viewers of all ages and tastes with very low prices. Held on the accessible second floor of the Ilsley Library at 75 Main Street, the sale begins on December 7th at 11 am and ends at 2:30 pm. (Members of the Friends of Ilsley may enter at 10:45 am.) All profits support library programs. Come early for best selection.