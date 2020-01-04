Friends Book and Media Sale

to Google Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2020-01-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2020-01-04 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2020-01-04 11:00:00 iCalendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2020-01-04 11:00:00

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Happy Decade! Happy New Year! Happy reading and viewing treats! The Friends of Ilsley Library will offer books and media for all ages at their monthly sale on Saturday, January 4, from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Held on the accessible second floor of Ilsley Public Library, lightly used items are very inexpensive with an additional room of specially priced books. Members of the Friends group may enter at 10:45 am. All proceeds support library programs.

Info

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
8023884095
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2020-01-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2020-01-04 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2020-01-04 11:00:00 iCalendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2020-01-04 11:00:00