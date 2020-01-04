Friends Book and Media Sale

Mary-Ruth Crawford Recent shoppers

Happy Decade! Happy New Year! Happy reading and viewing treats! The Friends of Ilsley Library will offer books and media for all ages at their monthly sale on Saturday, January 4, from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Held on the accessible second floor of Ilsley Public Library, lightly used items are very inexpensive with an additional room of specially priced books. Members of the Friends group may enter at 10:45 am. All proceeds support library programs.