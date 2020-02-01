Friends of Ilsley Library Book and Media Sale

Ray Hudson Ilsley Library Book and Media Sale

Enjoy a sweetheart of a book and media sale! The Friends of Ilsley Library will offer items in many categories for all ages at very low prices, so that you can restock your own library shelves. Most books and media will sell for 50 cents or $1 with a specially priced selection for a bit more. The location is on the library’s second floor, which is accessible by elevator. Members of the Friends organization may enter 15 minutes early. All sales support library programs.