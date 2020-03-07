Friends Book and Media Sale

Mary-Ruth Crawford Book sale shoppers

MARCH to Ilsley Public Library on Main Street in Middlebury and scoop up the books and media bargains on Saturday, March 7, from 11 am through 2:30 pm. Offered by the Friends of the Library will be a large collection of donated materials, slightly used, available for purchase at very low prices. All genres for all ages, cute board books through sophisticated adult fiction through popular TV series, etc. Members of the Friends may enter the sale on the accessible second floor at 10:45 am. All profits support library programs.