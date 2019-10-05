Friends Book and Media Sale

to Google Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-10-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-10-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-10-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-10-05 11:00:00

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

You are invited to the October 5th book and media sale at Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main Street in Middlebury. Organized each month (except July) by the Friends of Ilsley, items of all types for all ages will be offered at very low prices. Open 11 am through 2:30 pm except for members of the Friends, who may enter at 10:45. All profits support library programming. Call 388-4095 for more information.

Info

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Family Events, Fundraiser Events
802-388-4095
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-10-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-10-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-10-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Friends Book and Media Sale - 2019-10-05 11:00:00