Friends of Middlebury Hockey Fundraiser & Celebration!

Notte 86 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05570

The Horse Traders and Friends of Middlebury Hockey will host a celebration and fund-raising night for Memorial Sports Center on Saturday, April 13th at Notte from 5:00pm – 9:00pm in downtown Middlebury.

Doors will open at Notte at 5pm, with The Horse Traders taking the stage at 6:30pm. Contact Notte to make dinner reservations to kick off the night.

Admission: $15 at the door

Raffle Tickets: $10 per ticket or 5 for $40

Available at Forth n’ Goal Sports, Two Brothers Tavern, and from your Friends of Middlebury Hockey (fomh@memorialsportscenter.org)

Notte 86 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05570
802-989-5083
