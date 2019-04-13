Friends of Middlebury Hockey Fundraiser & Celebration!

× Expand …………………………………….. Local businesses and supporters of Memorial Sports Center have donated a terrific set of prizes for a raffle that will also benefit the 2nd floor “Heat It Up” campaign. Prizes include:• A Boston Bruins jersey autographed by the 2018-19 team• A family season pass to Memorial Sports Center for unlimited public skate, stick & puck, and DJ Skate Night• Your choice of a season pass to Middlebury Snow Bowl or a season membership to Ralph Myhre Golf Course• 1 week stay at a house adjacent to Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina during the US Amateur Championship• Tata Harper Skincare gift basket• Whistle Pig Whiskey gift basket• $500 Gift Card to Woodware • $100 Gift Card to Parlour• $100 Gift Card to Autumn Gold• $25 Gift Card to Danforth • Gallon maple syrup • 10 free jazzercise classes • MSC Skate Sharpening Card 2019/2020 season• MAHA 1/2 price registration fee for 1 participant for the 2019-20 season• Bauer IX Pro Stock hockey Gloves - Worn by Tyler Seguin …And there are still items rolling inFor families with children ages 8 and up, we’ve teamed up with the Marquis Theater to offer supervised childcare for the price of a movie ticket ($8).Contact Kim Cook at reaney1609@gmail.com to reserve childcare at the Marquis and for details about the evening. Pre-purchase of a movie ticket will be required to reserve your child’s spot. See you at Notte!

The Horse Traders and Friends of Middlebury Hockey will host a celebration and fund-raising night for Memorial Sports Center on Saturday, April 13th at Notte from 5:00pm – 9:00pm in downtown Middlebury.

Doors will open at Notte at 5pm, with The Horse Traders taking the stage at 6:30pm. Contact Notte to make dinner reservations to kick off the night.

Admission: $15 at the door

Raffle Tickets: $10 per ticket or 5 for $40

Available at Forth n’ Goal Sports, Two Brothers Tavern, and from your Friends of Middlebury Hockey (fomh@memorialsportscenter.org)