Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale

Google Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-21 09:00:00

Town of Chester Library 6307 Main Street, Chestertown, New York 12817

Friday 2/21 from 9-3 and Saturday 2/22 from 9-2

Excellent collection of Classics, Mystery, Novels, History, Military,Romance, Cook Books, Crafts, Gardening, Romance,Travel, Paperbacks, Comic books, Children, Young Adult, and our Special Collection of old, first editions, and interesting volumes. CDs, DVDs, games, and puzzles. Bag Sale Saturday from 9-2.

Visit Chesterfriends.org or call 518-494-5384.

Info

Town of Chester Library 6307 Main Street, Chestertown, New York 12817 View Map
Community Events, Fundraiser Events
518-494-5384
Google Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-21 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale - 2020-02-22 09:00:00