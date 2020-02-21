Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale
Town of Chester Library 6307 Main Street, Chestertown, New York 12817
Friday 2/21 from 9-3 and Saturday 2/22 from 9-2
Excellent collection of Classics, Mystery, Novels, History, Military,Romance, Cook Books, Crafts, Gardening, Romance,Travel, Paperbacks, Comic books, Children, Young Adult, and our Special Collection of old, first editions, and interesting volumes. CDs, DVDs, games, and puzzles. Bag Sale Saturday from 9-2.
Visit Chesterfriends.org or call 518-494-5384.