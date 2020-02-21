Friends of the Town of Chester Library Winter Book Sale

Friday 2/21 from 9-3 and Saturday 2/22 from 9-2

Excellent collection of Classics, Mystery, Novels, History, Military,Romance, Cook Books, Crafts, Gardening, Romance,Travel, Paperbacks, Comic books, Children, Young Adult, and our Special Collection of old, first editions, and interesting volumes. CDs, DVDs, games, and puzzles. Bag Sale Saturday from 9-2.

Visit Chesterfriends.org or call 518-494-5384.