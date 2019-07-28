Friends of the Schroon Lake Library House & Garden Tour

Schroon Lake Public Library 15 Leland Ave, Schroon Lake, New York 12870

The Friends of the Schroon Lake Library 2019 House and Garden Tour happens on July 28 from noon to 4 p.m. The five homes on the tour this year are the Doherty's Victorian style home at Grove Point and Route 9; the Schuhle's home, Teach An Locha, next to Word of Life; Paradox Thyme, the Courneen's home where they hold cooking classes; Isabel Rubio's home, Grey Birches; and the DiGiovanni's home at the south end of Schroon Lake. Tickets are $25, nonrefundable, and may be purchased at the library. All proceeds benefit the library. (518) 532-7737 x. 13

Info

Schroon Lake Public Library 15 Leland Ave, Schroon Lake, New York 12870
Community Events, Fundraiser Events
518-505-5458
