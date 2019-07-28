Friends of the Schroon Lake Library House & Garden Tour

Donna Prescott Victorian Era Grand Hotel

The Friends of the Schroon Lake Library 2019 House and Garden Tour happens on July 28 from noon to 4 p.m. The five homes on the tour this year are the Doherty's Victorian style home at Grove Point and Route 9; the Schuhle's home, Teach An Locha, next to Word of Life; Paradox Thyme, the Courneen's home where they hold cooking classes; Isabel Rubio's home, Grey Birches; and the DiGiovanni's home at the south end of Schroon Lake. Tickets are $25, nonrefundable, and may be purchased at the library. All proceeds benefit the library. (518) 532-7737 x. 13