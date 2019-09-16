Front End Web Development

Mondays & Wednesdays, September 16 to December 11 (No Class on November 25 and 27), 5:45-8:45pm, $1,650

This course uses online and in-person instruction to teach students how to program in HTML, CSS and JavaScript, the three tools comprising the development of virtually every site on the web. The course is structured around tutorials, assignments and individual and group projects wherein students also have the opportunity to learn and practice with industry-standard Front-End technologies including, but not limited to, the Twitter Bootstrap design framework, the jQuery JavaScript library and the Git version control system. Additionally, guest lectures and networking events are integrated into the curriculum to provide students with valuable real-world exposure to local employers and a chance to get a feel for the industry overall. This course may be of particular interest to graphic designers, as it teaches the technical skills necessary for UI (user interface) development and wire-framing. The course may also be attractive to beginning programmers with aspirations to create mobile applications, as it establishes a solid conceptual foundation for eventual progression intoFull-Stack Development. Occasional labs outside of class meetings will provide further opportunities for mentoring and networking.

Eligibility: In order to determine eligibility, students must email info@albanycancode.org. Prospective students will complete prerequisite on-line work assigned by AlbanyCanCode. Tuition assistance may be available.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu