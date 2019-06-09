Frontier Saxophone Quartet

to Google Calendar - Frontier Saxophone Quartet - 2019-06-09 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frontier Saxophone Quartet - 2019-06-09 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frontier Saxophone Quartet - 2019-06-09 15:00:00 iCalendar - Frontier Saxophone Quartet - 2019-06-09 15:00:00

Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903

On Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, the Frontier Saxophone Quartet with Piano will present a program of music written for the ensemble. This will include works by Liisa Lipas, Dennis Pathory-Kitsz, Dominic Dousa, William Pfaff and Janne Ikonen.

A special feature of the event will be a premier of a work written by Daniel Gordon of the Plattsburgh State Music Department Faculty.

Info

Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Fundraiser Events, Live Music Events
518-561-8496
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Frontier Saxophone Quartet - 2019-06-09 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frontier Saxophone Quartet - 2019-06-09 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frontier Saxophone Quartet - 2019-06-09 15:00:00 iCalendar - Frontier Saxophone Quartet - 2019-06-09 15:00:00