On Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, the Frontier Saxophone Quartet with Piano will present a program of music written for the ensemble. This will include works by Liisa Lipas, Dennis Pathory-Kitsz, Dominic Dousa, William Pfaff and Janne Ikonen.

A special feature of the event will be a premier of a work written by Daniel Gordon of the Plattsburgh State Music Department Faculty.