Full Moon Hike at the Viall’s Crossing Trail

The hike will begin at 5 pm under the first full moon of 2020. The 1.5 mile hike will take about an hour and a half and if there’s snow, participants are welcome to snowshoe or cross-country ski. The hike will begin at a point just west of the railroad tracks on Route 22, about halfway between Westport and Wadhams; look for the bright yellow trail signs.

After the hike, participants are invited to meet and dine at a local restaurant to be determined.

There is no fee, but registration is advised in case there is last minute information to share. Call the CATS office at (518) 962-2287 or send a message to info@champlainareatrail.com.