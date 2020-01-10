Full Moon Snowshoe Party
Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and the Clinton County Youth Bureau
Cadyville Recreation Park 16 Amell Lane, Cadyville, New York 12918
Join the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and the Clinton County Youth Bureau for snowshoeing, hot chocolate, and s'mores! Equipment is provided first-come, first-served. (Only snowshoeing will be permitted, no skiing.) Pre-Register by calling 518-565-4750 This program is FREE, but please, bring a flashlight or headlamp.