Full Moon Snowshoe Party

Sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and the Clinton County Youth Bureau

Cadyville Recreation Park 16 Amell Lane, Cadyville, New York 12918

Join the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and the Clinton County Youth Bureau for snowshoeing, hot chocolate, and s'mores! Equipment is provided first-come, first-served. (Only snowshoeing will be permitted, no skiing.) Pre-Register by calling 518-565-4750 This program is FREE, but please, bring a flashlight or headlamp.

Community Events, Sporting Events
518-565-4750
