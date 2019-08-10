Functional Curves: A Wooden Spoon Carving Workshop

Rokeby Museum is hosting craftsperson Randall Henson to teach a two-day spoon carving workshop, August 10 and 11, from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Henson has taught classes and demonstrated traditional woodworking in a variety of venues over the last 15 years. In this workshop students will learn how to carve spoons using hand tools, including an axe, a Swedish carving knife, and a bent knife. Students will work with recently harvested birch wood, and will have the opportunity to make two food utensils over the course of the two days. “We will explore the design of a spoon,” says Henson, “keeping an eye on beauty while emphasizing function.”

Students will also learn about carving techniques, safety, wood & wood grain, tool sharpening, drying and finishing of spoons. All levels of woodworking experience are welcome. All tools and materials will be provided for use during this workshop.

The workshop is being offered in conjunction with the Museum’s new exhibit, Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff, on view through October 27 and including 18th century heirloom spoons.

Workshop space is limited and pre-registration is required. The cost is $150 per person. For more information and to pre-register contact Rokeby Museum at info@rokeby.org or (802) 877-4306.