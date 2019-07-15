Fundamentals of Stained Glass with Robert Stump. #1521-0715. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Fundamentals of Stained Glass

This course offers everything you need to get started in the exciting medium of stained glass. From concept to completion students will learn how to plan a design, pattern making, properties of glass and how to cut and manipulate it. Robert will also instruct students on the various methods of construction, soldering, finishing, patinas and safety. Centuries old techniques and new methods are discussed as well as sources of supplies and information. Each student will start and complete a small stained-glass window handing of a chickadee. The fundamentals learned through the art of creating this piece will give students a strong foundation to pursue and enjoy the craft of stained glass.

Tuition $125. Member Tuition $105. Materials fee $10.