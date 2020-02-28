The Future Is Dark: VT filmmaker Jay Craven to screen his new sci-fi film noir "Wetware"

Photo courtesy of Jay Craven, the writer, director & producer of "Wetware" A scene from Jay Craven's latest work, the sci-fi film noir "Wetware"

The AFS Screening Series at LPCA continues Feb. 28th when top Vermont award-winning indie filmmaker Jay Craven appears in person to introduce his latest movie—the “sci-fi noir” WETWARE

Jay Craven, one of Vermont’s leading and award-winning independent filmmakers, will be bounding across Lake Champlain this winter to introduce and discuss his latest movie—“WETWARE”—a sci-fi film noir that tells a story of what happens when new technologies collide with human needs in a changing world precariously close to today’s.

The Adirondack Film Society (AFS) Screening Series at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA), Version 6.0, continues Friday, February 28, at 7 pm with this futuristic narrative feature that marks “a huge departure” for Mr. Craven, its writer-director, who says “WETWARE” provided him with a chance to work with imaginative actors discovering “fresh details, in every moment, of what it is to be uniquely human in trying times.”

Based on the novel by Craig Nova and shot in Burlington and Brattleboro, Vermont, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, “WETWARE” is set in a time and place where there are tough and tedious jobs no one wants to do and people down on their luck who volunteer for genetic modifications to gain the focus, stamina and synthesized sense of well-being that makes them right for this work—in other words, people so at the end of their rope that they will do anything for a sense of security and well-being.

With business booming, programmers at Galapagos Wetware up the stakes by producing high-end prototypes, Jack and Kay, for more sensitive jobs like space travel, counterterrorism and deep-cover espionage. Galapagos genetic programmer Hal Briggs is sharp and creative but impetuous. He’s a socially awkward romantic in a transactional world. He keeps a virtual human clock at home and improvises as he goes on what qualities to include or delete in his gene splicing for Jack and especially Kay, to whom he develops a dangerous attachment.

Then word gets out that Jack and Kay have escaped, before Briggs has completed his work. Where have they gone and what do they know? Briggs scrambles to track his fugitive prototypes and, as he reexamines Jack and Kay's codes, he makes a provocative discovery that will change everything.

The cast of “WETWARE” features Morgan Wolk (“The Affair”), Jerry O’Connell (“Stand by Me,” “Jerry McGuire”), Cameron Scoggins (“The Deuce,” “Nashville”), Nicole Shalhoub (“The Good Wife”), Aurélia Thiérrée (“Aurelia’s Oratorio”), Matt Salinger (“Captain America”) and Garret Lee Hicks (“The Americans”). Also featured are Vermont-based actors Rusty DeWees, Allan Nicholls, Dan Levintritt, Ariel Zevon, Tara O’Reilly and Emmy Award-winner Gordon Clapp. Music was composed by Craven’s 25-year collaborators Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus of the Ithaca-based group Horse Flies.

Tickets to “WETWARE” are $10 each and are available at the door as well as by advance reservation via the LPCA box office (518-523-2512, lakeplacidarts.org). The arts center is located at 17 Algonquin Drive, off NYS Route 86/Saranac Ave. at the intersection near the Quality Inn and Desperados/Stewart’s. To learn more about these screenings or other AFS programs, please contact Fred Balzac, AFS Screening Series Program Director and Board Member, at 518-588-7275 or fredbalzac@aol.com.

Directors’ Statements: Published and in Person

Jay Craven will be on hand at LPCA to introduce his film and participate in a post-screening Q&A discussion with audience members. In an essay titled “The Roots of My New Film, Wetware,” he writes:

“I was spurred to make this picture for several reasons. First, I wanted to tell an entertaining and timely story that had potential to engage audiences in open-ended consideration of our near future. I found the characters compelling. And although ‘near future’ was totally new for me, it felt suddenly upon us…

“Around 2003, I read Craig Nova's novel, Wetware, a poetic noir thriller set in a dystopian near future….I was captivated by Nova's emotionally stranded main characters and the ways they navigate the cool and transactional world he vividly describes. Few writers achieve the color and texture of Nova's descriptions of character, incident, and place….

For our film we “wanted to put ideas and themes in motion that hopefully express themselves in unexpected ways. ‘WETWARE’ is set in an imagined near future—and a fictional place. Still, it may yield some opportunities for relevant reflection about our collective life and times. I hope so.

“In all of my films, I have been interested in characters under pressure. Through my collaborations with actors, I try to explore multiple dimensions of character, to see where they lead. ‘WETWARE’ provided me with the chance to work with imaginative actors who discovered fresh details, in every moment, of what it is to be uniquely human in trying times.”

Creative Output that Has Lived up to Its Early Promise

Director Jay Craven has made 10 narrative films, five of which have been based on the novels and short stories of Howard Frank Mosher, including “NORTHERN BORDERS” (2013) starring Bruce Dern and Geneviève Bujold, “DISAPPEARANCES” (2006) starring Kris Kristofferson, “A STRANGER IN THE KINGDOM” (1999) starring Ernie Hudson and Martin Sheen, and “WHERE THE RIVERS FLOW NORTH” (1993) starring Rip Torn, Tantoo Cardinal, Treat Williams and Michael J. Fox.

Craven’s films have been shown at such festivals as, and special screenings at, the Sundance Film Festival, South by Southwest (SXSW), the American Film Institute, Lincoln Center, the Smithsonian, the Cinémathèque Française, Cinemateca Nacional de Venezuela and the Constitutional Court of Johannesburg.

In 2014, the filmmaker received the Imagine Magazine Imaginnaire Award for “Contributions to the New England Film Industry.” Other awards and nominations for his film work, as cited by IMDb, include:

● Best Documentary (nominee) and Audience Award (nominee), 2015 Gotham Independent Film Award, and Audience Award: “APPROACHING THE ELEPHANT”

● Best Narrative Feature (winner), 2008 Crossroads Film Festival, Jackson, Mississippi: “DISAPPEARANCES”

● Best Feature, Grand Jury Award (winner), 2007 DC Independent Film Festival, Washington, DC: “DISAPPEARANCES”

● New England Spirit Award (winner), 1998 New England Film & Video Festival: “A STRANGER IN THE KINGDOM”

● Most Promising Producer in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Nova Award (winner), 1995 Producers Guild of America Awards: Jay Craven, for “WHERE THE RIVERS FLOW NORTH”