G20: The Grift at Mad River Glen, Waitsfield, VT

Saturday, August 31st. THE GRIFT TURNS 20!! We're putting our goggles on, partying like it's 1999 and blowing it out with a huge outdoor celebration concert at MRG... all stops will be pulled, no holds will be barred! This is an all ages show, so bring your family too. Kids under 12 get in free. 4pm Gates Open, 6pm Showtime. $20 General Admission, $60 VIP ticket. RAIN OR SHINE Pick up any WILL CALL TICKETS at the gate. Please note that the show takes place at Mad River Glen near Waitsfield, VT. Sponsored by Lawson's Finest Liquids.