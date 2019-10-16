Gallery Talk by Eva Garcelon-Hart and Bill Hart

As part of the Sheldon’s Hidden Treasure Series, Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart and Middlebury College Professor Bill Hart will discuss a unique rendering of the John Brown farmstead in North Elba, New York, on a 19th century tree fungus. John Brown (1800-59) was a radical abolitionist who was executed for his raid on the federal armory in Harper’s Ferry, Virginia. October 16, 2017 was proclaimed by the Vermont Senate and House of Representatives as John Brown Day. Free with museum admission.