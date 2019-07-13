Gallery Talk by Eva Garcelon-Hart

Collection of Henry Sheldon Museum Joseph Battell, detail, crystoleum photograph

On July 13 at noon, Sheldon Archivist, Eva Garcelon-Hart, will discuss a recently-discovered unique photographic portrait of Joseph Battell as part of the Sheldon’s Hidden Treasure Series. Battell (1839-1915) was a local philanthropist, Morgan horse breeder and person behind many landmarks of Middlebury architecture. The crystoleum photograph, sometimes called an American ivorytype, was recently conserved and is now on view for the first time, just for the month of July. Free with museum admission. The talk is presented in conjunction with Battell Weekend (July 13 and 14) recognizing Joseph Battell’s legacy.

The Sheldon is located at One Park Street in downtown Middlebury across from the Ilsley Library. Museum hours: Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Research Center hours: Thurs. and Fri. 1-5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is $5 Adults; $3 Youth (6-18); $4.50 Seniors; $12 Family; $5 Research Center. Visit the Sheldon’s websitewww.henrysheldonmuseum.org for information about the Hidden Treasures series schedule.