Gallery Talk by Gabriella Karsch

Gabriella Karsch as fashion model Gabrielle.

Gabriella Karsch will talk about the early 1950s Girl Scout uniform she wore as a young girl (born Sally Anita Smith) in Middlebury, VT. She recently donated the uniform to the Sheldon Museum’s vintage clothing collection. Gabriella will tell stories from her time as a Girl Scout and share highlights of her inspiring and varied careers including as a high fashion model (Gabrielle) in New York City and Los Angeles and serving in the USO in the 1960s and 70s entertaining troops in the Vietnam War. The talk is free with Museum admission.