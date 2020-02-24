Get Strategic in 2020!

SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College Strategic Planning Workshop for Small Business Owners

Good business strategy is about providing superior, hard-to-copy customer value. It’s about influencing the future, not reacting to it.

During this 90-minute presentation, guest speaker John Zielinski, Executive Director of CITEC will explain how the strategic planning process can help establish clear direction and goals for your small business – by assessing where you are, where you want to go and what will it take to get there.

This workshop is for you if you want to:

Set priorities

Evaluate ideas that have not yet been considered

Retain talent and increase market shares

Plan a successful business transition

Move beyond your current organizational and revenue plateau

During this session, you will also learn about the opportunity to join a new collaborative workgroup for small business owners interested in meeting on a quarterly basis to explore new methods for business growth in a noncompetitive environment with assistance from expert facilitators, fellow classmates and external business experts.

Register today to begin your strategic planning journey and improve your company!

COST: $10 per person

Register online at www.canton.edu/sbdc