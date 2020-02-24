Get Strategic in 2020!
Lake Placid Conference Center 2068 Main Street, Lake Placid, New York 12946
SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College
Strategic Planning Workshop for Small Business Owners
Good business strategy is about providing superior, hard-to-copy customer value. It’s about influencing the future, not reacting to it.
During this 90-minute presentation, guest speaker John Zielinski, Executive Director of CITEC will explain how the strategic planning process can help establish clear direction and goals for your small business – by assessing where you are, where you want to go and what will it take to get there.
This workshop is for you if you want to:
- Set priorities
- Evaluate ideas that have not yet been considered
- Retain talent and increase market shares
- Plan a successful business transition
- Move beyond your current organizational and revenue plateau
During this session, you will also learn about the opportunity to join a new collaborative workgroup for small business owners interested in meeting on a quarterly basis to explore new methods for business growth in a noncompetitive environment with assistance from expert facilitators, fellow classmates and external business experts.
Register today to begin your strategic planning journey and improve your company!
COST: $10 per person
Register online at www.canton.edu/sbdc