Fort Ticonderoga Girl Scouts look on as a historical interpreter cooks a meal in an earth oven.

Fort Ticonderoga hosts Girl Scout Day on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 9:30 am-5:00 pm. Scouts will participate in interactive and immersive programs, visit museum exhibitions, and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail, and the Heroic Corn Maze!

Special guided tours and museum exhibitions will immerse the scouts in Fort Ticonderoga’s epic history. The visit will include the historic trades shops, where they will learn about key skills that were essential for keeping an army clothed, fed, and prepared, while connecting with scouting goals.

Schedules and Playing the Past Junior Badge Notebooks will be available at the Guest Services Desk inside the Log House Welcome Center.