Fort Ticonderoga Girl Scout Day

Fort Ticonderoga joins forces with the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York to host Girl Scout Day on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9:30am-5:00 pm. Scouts will participate in interactive and immersive programs, visit museum exhibitions, and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail, and the Heroic Corn Maze!

Special guided tours and museum exhibitions will immerse the scouts in Fort Ticonderoga’s epic history. The visit will include the historic trades shops, where they will learn about key skills that were essential for keeping an army clothed, fed, and prepared, while connecting with scouting goals.

General Admission: $7/scout, $12/adult

On Girl Scout Day, there will be a tent outside of the Log House Welcome Center where you can purchase Carillon boat cruise tickets for $5/scout and $2/adult.

For ALL scout inquiries, contact Ryann Wiktorko, Group Tour Coordinator, at (518) 585-1023 or complete the Reservation Form and submit it to rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org. Pre-registration is not necessary.